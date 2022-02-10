Hyderabad: National president of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Jayant Choudhary, has been preoccupied with election rallies. Hence, he will not be able to cast his vote in Mathura constituency. The RLD chief is a voter from Mathura. This piece of information was provided by the RLD chief's office.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary requested people to not miss the elections and cast their votes so that the government can fulfill their aspirations with the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh commencing on Thursday. "I request each and every one of you to step out of your houses and utilize your right to vote. Elect a government that cares about you. Please also inspire the people around you to do the same," Jayant said.

He even requested the common people to elect wisely and a responsible government that works for the betterment of everyone in society. "Before casting votes, do recall what happened in the last five years in the state ...elect a government which care about you, talks about your rights, keep the society united, provide opportunities to youth, respect and protect the women and turn diversity into our strength to work for the development of state and the country," he said. Chaudhury also shared his video appeal on the RLD's Twitter handle.

On Thursday, polling for the first phase in 58 Assembly constituencies of 11 districts began at 7 am and will end by 6 pm. The first phase focuses on the 'Jat-dominant belt' of the western parts of UP. The elections are being held at Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar. In all, 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the assembly polls while the fate of the nominees will be decided by nearly 2.27 crore voters.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled for seven phases, which will be conducted on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Around 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at different locations to maintain law and order as the election campaign for the first phase of Assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening. The police have sealed the borders of the state and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 Assembly constituencies for which polling is underway.