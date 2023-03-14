Delhi: Though there was ruckus in the parliament for the last two days between the ruling party and the opposition over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in London, on one issue all the Rajya Sabha MPs showed unanimity. All the Rajya Sabha MPs present in the House unequivocally praised ‘RRR’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for their success on the international platform. Both the films won Oscars on Monday.

"Hon'ble Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulated India's historic wins at the #Oscars. He underlined that it is another facet of our global rise and recognition," the Vice President tweeted on his official Twitter handle.

Jaya Bachchan, a Rajya Sabha MP, praised the Indian film industry, calling it India's greatest ambassador, which has represented India on several occasions and brought glory to the country. She also acknowledged that it is the Indian audience who has made the film industry vibrant, and without them, the industry would not have been as successful.

“One must not forget to thank the audience in India. This is because the market for Indian movies is not in America but in India. Hence it is the Indian audience that has made the film industry so vibrant”, she said.

The success of RRR and Elephant Whispers at the Oscars has brought the Indian film industry together, with politicians from all sides congratulating the filmmakers and acknowledging the significance of the themes that the films portray. The success also highlights the impact that Indian cinema has globally and the contribution that the Indian audience has made to the industry's success.

The celebration continued with Piyush Goyal, Leader of the House, acknowledging the significance of the two films' themes. “The Elephant Whisperers, directed by two women, highlights women's empowerment, while also promoting the message of sustainability on the international arena”.

Earlier on Monday Goyal said in his Facebook post “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has left his stamp of quality in nominating members to the Rajya Sabha by choosing outstanding personalities who have made a mark in diverse fields such as Indian culture, social work and sports.” “ Vijayendra Prasad, the scriptwriter of the film RRR, is one of the several exceptional people whom the Prime Minister nominated to the Rajya Sabha in July 2022. The scriptwriter from Andhra Pradesh has been associated with the creative world for decades,” he had written.

“His works showcase India’s glorious culture and have made a mark globally. The global spotlight is on ‘RRR’ for winning an Oscar for the original song ‘Naatu Naatu’. This is a global endorsement of the Prime Minister’s choice.”

The opposition leader, Kharge, congratulated both the awardees and remarked that both of them are from South India, adding that the ruling party should not take credit. Jairam Ramesh, on the other hand, called for collective celebration and urged everyone to avoid narrow partisan politics.

Amar Patnaik, a BJD Odisha member, praised India's digital story, especially in the context of the OTT platform, and also highlighted how India's "The Elephant Whisperers" portrayed the importance of sustainability to the world.