Jaunpur(Uttar Pradesh): Star campaigners Jaya Bachchan along with Dimple Yadav while campaigning for the Samajwadi Party ahead of the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election that is going to be held on March 3. When political parties are extensively trying to woo voters with their agendas, Jaya Bacchan slammed the Yogi government stating that he should leave the government work and go back to where he came from.

Addressing a public meeting in support of the candidates in Madiyahun and Machhlishahr of Jaunpur, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan made sharp attacks on CM Yogi and said that "Yogi Ji, now leave this work and go to your ashram and begin meditation. This job is not yours. Why are you pretending to have given up worldly pleasures? This pretention will no longer work here. As today's youth will no longer tolerate this pretense."

Targeting the Yogi government, she cited that "not only the women's safety is at risk but what will he understand about the problems of women, he has abandoned the family. What do they know about the family person, on the contrary, they call the socialists family people. Whereas, the truth is that what do they mean to the family, who have left everything and now just sitting wearing a chola."