Dehradun: Writer-Lyricist Javed Akhtar posted a tweet over the 'Bulli Bai App case' in which the 18-year-old girl Shweta Singh was arrested from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. He said in his tweet that the accused girl should be shown 'compassion and forgiveness' for her mistake. He also highlighted that the poor girl has lost her parents to cancer during Covid and that with proper guidance, she may realise why whatever she did was wrong.

His tweet read - 'If “ bully bai” was really masterminded by an 18-year-old girl who has recently lost her parents to cancer in Corona, I think the women or some of them meet her and like-kind elders, make her understand that why whatever she did was wrong. Show her compassion and forgive her.'

The Bulli Bai App was caught in the bad limelight when pictures of hundreds of Muslim women were collected from their social media accounts and uploaded on the app as objects of auction. While there was no actual 'auction' or 'sale', the purpose of the app was to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users.

A case was registered in the matter with the Mumbai cyber police, against the app's unidentified developers and Twitter handles which promoted it.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said on Wednesday that three people have been arrested in the Bulli Bai App case so far, among which the accused named Vishal Jha is from Bangalore, whereas two others are from Uttarakhand. One of the two suspects from Uttarakhand is also said to be a friend of the accused girl, while the Mumbai Police has said that more people may be caught in this network.

As informed by the officials, the accused Vishal Jha had created an account in the name of a Khalsa supporter to make it appear that the Sikh community was behind the blunder. The police also confirmed that they have electronic evidence against him.

