Jaunpur: A team of doctors saved the life of a patient, who was attacked with a knife that had penetrated deep inside his chest. The six cm knife had gotten stuck in his liver for the past six days. It took one-and-a-half hours for the doctors to successfully retrieve the knife. Mansaram, a resident of Basbari village under the jurisdiction of Kerakat police station, was gravely injured a week ago. He was attacked with a sharp knife while trying to pacify two groups of people fighting. He was immediately rushed to a hospital from where he was referred to the district hospital as his condition worsened.

On November 11, Mansaram was taken to a hospital in Wajidpur Tiraha for better treatment as his health was deteriorating due to the negligence of the doctors at the district hospital. Here, Dr Siddharth asked him for an X-ray and examined his medical condition. The doctor informed his family members that he needed to undergo an operation at the earliest as there was blood getting accumulated in his stomach.

With the efforts of the doctor, Mansaram was saved. Although out of danger now, it will take two to three days for him to return to normalcy. The case highlights the negligence of the health department, as well as the police department as both, failed to do their work. Mansaram's son said that he had gone to the Thanagaddi police station to lodge a complaint on the matter, but the police sent him to the Kerkat police station from where he was turned down saying such brawls keep happening in the city. Also, the health department officials did not pay heed to such a grave injury and had not even suggested getting an X-ray of the patient done.