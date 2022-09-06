Chandigarh: Coming out in defense of cricketer Arshdeep Singh who was was brutally trolled on social media for dropping an 'easy catch' during the India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup in Dubai, Akal Takht Sahib's Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said that those who are trolling the cricketer have inferior mentality.

He also demanded that the Central Government take action against the trolls. "Arshdeep play with your heart, God is with you and God will bless you with great progress in future," Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

Earlier on Monday the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry summoned Wikipedia executives asking them to provide an explanation on Singh's distorted description on Wikipedia which his links with the "Khalistani" movement. The move comes in the back drop of high-voltage India, Pakistan clash where the former lost the match by five wickets. The loss came with a vicious trolling by social media where the Punjab bowler was singled out for missing an easy flier off Asif Ali.

"No intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation ... deliberate efforts at incitement and user harm - violates our government's expectation of safe and trusted Internet," tweeted MoS for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.