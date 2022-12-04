New Delhi: Jashn-e-Rekhta was organised under the aegis of the Rekhta Foundation to uphold the language, literature and culture associated with Urdu through ghazals, symposiums, shayris and others. The three-day event scheduled from December 2 to 4 made a public comeback after two years due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Urdu language is considered one of the world's most attractive languages. To celebrate all the facets of Urdu through different art forms, the Jashn-e-Rekhta is organised every year. It aims to preserve and promote the language. The event was graced by Javed Akhtar, one of the pioneers of the event, Hariharan, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumar Vishwas, Shailesh Lodha, Dia Mirza and others.

Special literary sessions were arranged for Urdu lovers with selected books, beautiful pictures and colourful calligraphy apart from mouth-watering delicacies. The event had selfie points, bookstores and food stalls to cater to the needs of visitors coming from across the country.