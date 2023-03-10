New Delhi: A young woman from Japan was subjected to groping, harassment, and manhandling by a group of men during the Holi festival celebrations in Delhi on Wednesday. The incident caught on camera has gone viral on social media, and has sparked outrage among the masses. Some netizens have also called for strong action against the abusers, some of whom appear to be teenagers as seen in the video.

In the video, the men can be seen grabbing the woman and smearing colors on her while chanting "Holi Hai". One of the men also smashes an egg on her head. The woman can be heard saying "bye, bye" as she tries to escape the group, but she is pushed around.

In the end, the woman can be seen left drenched and unrecognizable with colors smeared on her face. The Delhi police have stated that it appears that the incident occurred in the Paharganj area of Delhi, but they are still verifying the video's authenticity. The police have also requested help from the Japanese embassy in establishing the victim's identity and any other details about the incident.

The officials have also initiated steps to hold the abusers accountable for the incident as they are also trying to identify the boys in the video through divisional officers and local intelligence. Police said once the details of the men visible in the video are verified, appropriate action will be taken against them.

The incident has been flagged to the Delhi Police and the National Commission for Women for action. BJP leader Khushboo Sundar, who is a member of the National Commission for Women, has tweeted that the incident is sickening and that the woman should send a notice to the NCW.

Holi is an annual festival of colors celebrated in many parts of India. The festival was celebrated in Delhi and parts of northern India on Wednesday, while many states celebrated Holi the day before. The incident has sparked a conversation about the safety of women during such festivals and the need for stricter laws and enforcement to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.