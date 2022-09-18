New Delhi: The sixth edition of the Japan India Maritime Exercise (JIMEX) 2022, hosted by the Indian Navy in Bay of Bengal, came to an end on Sunday with the two sides bidding farewell to each other with a customary steam past, informed a release from the Ministry of Defence.

Throughout the weeklong exercise, Indian Naval Ships were led by Rear Adm Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, whereas Japan Maritime Self Defence Force ships Izumo and Takanami were led by Rear Adm Hirata Toshiyuki, Commander Escort Flotilla Four.

Exercises undertaken throughout JIMEX this year included advanced level anti-submarine warfare, weapon firings and Air Defence exercises. Shipborne helicopters, fighter aircraft and submarines also participated in the exercise.

Ships from both countries also replenished each other at sea under the agreement on Reciprocal Provision for Supply and Services (RPSS). The 2022 exercise marked the ninth anniversary of JIMEX.