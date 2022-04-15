Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Panic prevailed among passengers at the Muzaffarpur railway station when they learned about the derailment of the loco of Jannayak Express. Efforts are on to bring the loco on the track. The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained. Fortunately, the wheels jumped the tracks at the Muzaffarpur railway station before chugging off from the platform.

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) dispersed the crowd assembled at the derailment site. The station master said, the engine of the train has derailed and efforts are being made to bring the loco back on the track. Railway staffers are carrying out the repair work. Normalcy will be restored soon, he added.