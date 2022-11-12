New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will attend a mega event in Ulihatu village in Jharkhand's Khunti district, the birthplace of revered tribal leader Birsa Munda, to mark the second Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on November 15, Union Minister Arjun Munda said on Saturday. The government had last year declared November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' to mark the birth anniversary of the tribal leader and remember the contribution of tribal freedom fighters.

"On the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas this year, the ministry in coordination with the Jharkhand government has planned a mega event at Khunti in the presence of the President," Munda, the Union tribal affairs minister, said. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will pay floral tributes at the statue of Birsa Munda at the Parliament complex, he said.

Munda said cultural programmes, seminars, workshops, essays, songs, dance, sport and painting competitions have also been planned across the country in coordination with state governments and tribal research institutes. (PTI)

