Lucknow: As BJP remained 'non-committal' on the alliance with Janata Dal (United) JDU for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, JDU decided to go alone at the polls. Now the party will fight alone in 50 seats.

Sharing the latest developments State President Anoop Singh Patel said that now in Uttar Pradesh, Janata Dal-United will fight the elections on its own because ongoing talks with the BJP remained unsuccessful. A meeting of all district presidents, presidents of frontal organizations and state office bearers has been called at the state office on 18 January.

He told that "the National General Secretary and Spokesperson of Janata Dal-United and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, KC Tyagi will announce the first list of candidates for the assembly elections by reaching the office."

However, The JD(U) has already submitted a list of desired seats, mostly having a sizeable OBC Patel population. Patels are taken as similar to Nitish Kumar’s caste of Kurmis, which along with Kushwaha have been the core constituency of the JDU.

While the Janata Dal United's state general secretary KK Tripathi said that in the upcoming assembly elections, the candidates will go among the public with the Nitish model governance. Things like the Liquor ban, women's empowerment, problem of stray animals, inflation, unemployment, social justice, problems of farmers, traders and students will be our core issues.

Read: SP-RLD alliance release second list of candidates for UP Assembly elections