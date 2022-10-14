Patna: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday completed the 100 km milestone of his 3500 km long 'Jan Suraj Padyatra' across Bihar, which was kicked off earlier this month on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. While reflecting on his experiences thus far, Kishor said that rural roads in Bihar reminded him of 'Lalu's Raj'.

"Every day, I am learning new things during the padayatra. The biggest learning after walking for 13 days is the migration. Only the women, children, and old people are there in the village, while the youth have migrated. The second thing I observed is the rural roads, which are really in pathetic condition.

There is a perception that roads have been constructed in the regime of Nitish Kumar's government, but it's nothing as such. My first-hand experience is that roads are like what we used to find in Laluji's regime," Kishor said.

Expanding on his plans for experiences he will gather, the former said he was looking forward to creating a 'vision document', a panchayat-based blueprint that would include compiled information sourced directly from the people.

"People are suggesting various things. Be it the field of health, employment, development, or agriculture- we are compiling them. The motive behind the padayatra is to identify 10 important parameters based on which a vision document would be prepared for the next 10 years," he observed, adding that the document in question would have the people's inputs and suggestions.

"If in future an opportunity would be given to Jan Suraj, people would be very much aware of the problem of every panchayat," Kishor said while interacting with the media in West Champaran district.

He noted that the padayatra was traveling 15 to 20 km daily and that a meeting with locals from all village panchayats was being conducted every time the march crossed 15 or more such rural administrative units.

Responding to queries related to economic woes and the process to source funds, the poll strategist noted that he had helped several sides score electoral victories over the last 10 years, who had been backing the yatra.

"In the last 10 years, I have worked for several political parties and leaders. I worked for their victories which laid their shoulders up and now they are also helping me with this program in Bihar. Apart from this, we are also creating a huge system for crowdfunding. Let me say that Jan Suraj will become the biggest crowdfunding platform of the future. It is with the cooperation of the people that there is an effort to take the Jan Suraj Abhiyan forward," he also said.