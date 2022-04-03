Mandi: Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur informed that 'Shrimad Bhagavad Gita' will be taught as a subject to all students from Classes 9 to 12 from the upcoming session in all schools of Himachal Pradesh. The Education Minister was addressing the Jan Manch organized in Padhar. He said that the decision has been taken to teach the Gita to the students with a view to acquaint the students with their culture and give them moral strength. The Gita will be taught in schools in Sanskrit and Hindi languages, he added.

He said that Sanskrit will also be taught in the schools of the state from Class 3 onwards. Govind Singh Thakur informed that 23,000 teachers have been recruited by the state government during its tenure of four and a half years. He claimed to have resolved 119 complaints and problems related to various departments in the Jan Manch program out of which 63 complaints were received in Pre-Jan Manch. Meanwhile, 37 complaints were settled on the spot.

Education Minister said that Jan Manch has proved to be very effective in the door-to-door settlement of public issues. He added that the state government has given a powerful platform to the general public to express their views although regular organizing of Jan Manch was not possible due to the pandemic for some time, the program is the priority of the state government.

Drang MLA Jawahar Thakur thanked the government for organizing a Jan Manch at Padhar. He said that uniform development of the Drang assembly constituency is being done. He added that free gas connections have been distributed to 11,000 women in the Drang area under Mukhyamantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna. He called upon the people to take advantage of the government's schemes.

