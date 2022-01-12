New Delhi: January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, is celebrated across India as National Youth Day, to honour one of the greatest philosophers and spiritual leaders of India. Swami Vivekananda was successful in establishing the rich religious tradition and cultural heritage during his sojourn to America where he was briefly allowed to speak about Sanatan (Eternal) religion at the Parliament of the World's Religion in Chicago, United States in 1893.

History and significance of this day

In 1984, the United Nations (UN) declared this day as International Youth Day. Taking a cue from it, India also announced January 12 as the Special Day recognising the contribution of spiritual icon and philosopher, Swami Vivekananda. In a short span of just 35 years, Swami Vivekananda made the world realize the power of Advaita philosophy, Indian religion and culture. He propagated Indian philosophy, culture and religion throughout Europe and America and also established social organization like Ramakrishna Mission which inspired youths of the country to emulate Advaita philosophy.

Schools and colleges all over India mark this day with speeches, seminars, and other related events however, this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 wave, most of such programmes have either been cancelled or will only be virtually conducted.

About Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863 in Kolkata. His father Vishwanath Dutta, a popular lawyer of the High Court, who named his son Narendra, had nurtured a desire that his son attaining English education and become a great man. But Swami Vivekananda, a genius par excellence, went through all the books pertaining to religion, philosophy, culture, music, political science, economics and many more. He also grasped knowledge from Vedas, Puranas, Bible, Quran and others.

In 1881, Swami Vivekananda met his Spiritual Master Ramakrishna Paramhans who asked him to understand 'Atman' (self) which is all powerful; because through 'bookish knowledge' or applying 'logic', one is not able to attain 'enlightenment' or 'salvation'.

Swami Vivekananda passed away on July 4, 1902. Rabindranath Tagore had once said that for better understanding of India, once should go through the philosophy propounded by Swami Vivekananda.

