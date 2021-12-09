Jammu: Jammu's maiden multimedia-show project, bringing to forth the profound richness of the Dogra culture, is ready for inauguration in the month of December 2021 as the final trials are going on under the supervision of director tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai. The project is set to be opened for visitors at the mid of December.

A total cost of Rs 10.82 crores worth Project Musical Water Fountain was completed with a light-and-sound show. The latest technologies of projection mapping, sound and light (S&L), lasers, colourful dancing water fountains and computer-generated imagery to acquaint people with history and legacy of 'Baagh-e-Bahu' will be highlighted.

The initiative will not only serve as mere entertainment but will also enlighten the audience about the Jammu region, it's culture and contribution of the Dogras toward the country. The project is believed to enhance the tourism industry further and will successfully create revenue for the J&K government. The project has caused a lot of excitement among the residents of Jammu.

They feel the project will enhance Jammu's Dogra culture and gain prominence and impart knowledge about their history and legacy to the visitors. The entire range of equipment is ready. While audio-related equipment is from Germany, the projection-related equipment is from the US, within a few days the fountain will be opened for the public.