New Delhi: The Central government has formed a three-member Expert Committee to probe the tunnel collapse incident at Khooni Nallah in Ramban district on the Jammu Srinagar highway on May 19 that killed 10 workers. The members of the Expert Committee have already moved to the site to investigate the reasons for the slide and collapse. They will not only probe the cause of the collapse, but will also suggest measures to avoid such disasters in future.

Officials said any further action will be taken on the basis of the expert panel’s report. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has already initiated a process to handle such emergency situations and also taking all possible measures to avoid such mishaps in future, they said. Officials said it was yet to be determined whether the occurrence of the incident is due to work being executed or due to natural reasons.

Jammu Tunnel Collapse

According to officials, the stretch between Digdole and Khooni Nallah of Ramban Banihal section is prone to frequent landslides and shooting stones due to the fragile geology of the region. However, given the strategic importance of maintaining an all-weather connectivity to Srinagar, authorities proposed three packages of tunnels and viaducts on Ramban Banihal section. These packages were decided given the challenges posed by the hill slopes and existing alignment. Officials said after assessing the challenges in ensuring stability of hill slopes on existing alignment, the work from Digdole to Panthyal on the Jammu Srinagar Highway was awarded to Ceigall India Limited and Patel Engineering Limited, a joint venture. The construction work on this stretch started in February this year.

According to officials, on Thursday from 10.30 pm to 11 pm, landslides and shooting of stones started while the execution of portal support installation work of adit at Khooni Nallah was being carried out. “Before workers could be moved out, suddenly a huge rock mass fell above the false steel portal erected for the construction of adit, which caved in leading to trapping of 12 workers at that spot,” said the government.

Senior officials immediately reached the site and rescue work was started by SDRF, NDRF and J&K police. Two workers were rescued immediately and were hospitalised, but the rescue work to save another 10 workers was hampered by intermittent shooting stones and bad weather. The trapped workers did not survive and bodies of 10 trapped workers were recovered by Saturday evening.

Compensation for deceased

Officials said that workman compensation and additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh by the EPC contractor, which amounts to at least Rs 15 lakh, will be given to the family members of those workers whose lives could not be saved. Compensation is also given to the two injured workers. In addition, the UT administration has also announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 lakh.

