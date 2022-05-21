Jammu: One more labourer, who was trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in the Ramban district, was found dead on Saturday during the rescue operation. Eight more labourers remain trapped as the efforts to trace them have been resumed this morning at 5:30 am. The under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway in the Ramban district of Jammu collapsed on Friday entrapping around 10 people.

The second day of the rescue operation was started at 5.30 am on Saturday after being halted on Friday at 5 pm because of rain, heavy winds and a landslide. The rescuers are currently at work and using three earthmovers and three stone breaker machines in the rescue operation. “It is likely to take more time as rock breakers are being used to create space for reaching the trapped persons. Though the length of the tunnel is around 3 metres, the debris around has increased the chances of suffocation also. The chances of survival of the trapped people, therefore, seem low," an official said.

A joint rescue operation was launched immediately after the tunnel collapsed on Friday night. “At around 10.15 pm (on May 19), the Ajit tunnel of T3 caved in, near Khooni Nallah Ramban, trapping more than a dozen labourers of Sarla Company working at the site," an official said. Three persons were rescued and were shifted to the district hospital in Ramban where one of them, Vishnu Gola (33) has been referred to GMS Jammu for advanced treatment, informed the official.

