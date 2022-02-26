Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains at multiple places and snow accumulated around the NAVYUG tunnel, officials said on Saturday.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Traffic Police of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) tweeted, "Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for vehicular movement due to landslides, boulders at many places on NHW, and snow accumulation around the NAVYUG Tunnel."

The Qazigund-Jammu-Srinagar highway is the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the world. The highway was closed due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at various places along the 270-km stretch.