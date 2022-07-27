Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was restored for traffic on Wednesday afternoon after hours of blockade due to landslides and shooting stones in Mahar area of Ramban district. Officials said that the debris on the road was removed after improvement in weather on Wednesday afternoon. The Amarnath yatris who had been shifted to Yatra Niwas Chanderkoot were allowed to travel towards Kashmir.

The Yatra remained affected on Tuesday also after cloudburst triggered flash floods near Amarnath cave in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. According to sources, there was a sudden cloudburst near Amarnath cave after heavy rainfall at around 3 pm. However, the teams of SDRF and security forces were diligent and immediately shifted around 4,000 pilgrims to a safer place.

Also read: Cloudburst suspends Amarnath cave, around 4,000 pilgrims evacuated