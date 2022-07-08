Srinagar: Vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was briefly suspended on Friday after the highway was blocked due to fresh landslides and slush at several places in the Ramban district due to overnight rainfall, officials said here. As per officials, the highway was blocked at Mehaar, Cafeteria Mode, Chamba, Anokhifall, Kelamode, and Pantiyal due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by overnight rain.

Due to the road blockade, Amarnath Yatris were stopped at Yatra Niwas in Chanderkoot. However, the highway authorities pressed men and machinery into action and cleared the road for a one-way traffic towards Kashmir. The Amarnath Yatris via Baltal route stranded at Chanderkoot since morning were later allowed to move towards Kashmir.

As per officials, 6000 were scheduled to visit the cave shrine in Anantnag via Baltal and Pahalgam today.

