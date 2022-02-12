Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir BJP MP from the Jammu-Poonch parliamentary constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma on Saturday said he would raise people's objections before the delimitation commission regarding the redrawing of constituencies carried out within the twin Union Territories, in order to get reformative action undertaken.

While talking with ETV Bharat, Sharma said, “We will raise the apprehensions of the people before the delimitation commission and try to get the injustice undone.”

Over 200 workers of the Suchetgarh assembly constituency, including block development council chairman Tarsaim Singh, have tendered their resignation to the Jammu Kashmir BJP general secretary Ashok Kaul in protest against the proposed merger of their constituency with the RS Pura constituency.

There are similar complaints from people in other constituencies of the Jammu region, who are not satisfied with the draft report.

Sharma said, “The anxious people waited for long to get the draft report, and when it came out, they felt happy because out of seven additional assembly seats, Jammu got six seats, one was given to Kashmir. The panel has done justice with Jammu and the people of Jammu got their due after a long time. Both the regions are given their rights.”

However, there is resentment among the people over the way some constituencies have been re-drawn. On the merger of certain areas with other constituencies. There are complaints from Rajouri, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts,” he added.

He said several delegations called on BJP leaders and expressed their resentment against the proposals.

“The people also gave us in writing and we also felt that their anger was justified. There are several areas which have been irrationally merged with other constituencies, like Maira Mandran with Khour segment, Rajpura, Suchetgarh with the RS Pura constituency,” he said.

The BJP MP said, “We will discuss these issues with the panel and would ensure that injustice is undone and justice is done to them but we also need to see what parameters the panel adopted.”