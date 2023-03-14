New Delhi: During the year 2022-23, till January 2023, investments in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed a record investment of Rs. 1547.87 crore which is nearly four times if compared to the previous year which stood at Rs. 376.66 crores in 2021-2022, the government said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

This information was provided in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by MP Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs via a written reply while replying to a question from a few MPs asking whether investments within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have increased during the last five years and its further details.

As per the data presented by the MoS, the total investment in 2021-22 was Rs 376.76 crore, Rs 412.74 crore in 2020-21, Rs 296.64 crore in 2019-2020, Rs 590.97 crore in 2018-2019 and Rs 840.55 crore in 2017-2018.

"The Government expects investments to further increase in the next five years in various important sectors like manufacturing, service sector, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, agro-based industry, tourism (including film & medical tourism), etc. In this connection, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has already received investment proposals worth Rs. 64,058 crores," the MoS replied to a question on whether the Government expects investments to further increase during the next five years.

As per the data from the Home Ministry, the worst year in terms of investment for the region was in 2019 when the former state of J&K was stripped of its special status and was converted into a Union territory which was followed by a complete communication blockade.

On a question regarding the steps taken by the Government in encouraging investments in the Union Territory, the MoS apprised the members of the number of policies initiated by the government such as J&K Industrial Policy 2021-30, J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30, J&K Private Industrial Estate Development Policy 2021-30, J&K Wool Processing, Handicrafts and Handloom Policy 2020 and others to improve the business environment through ease of doing business, economic package, operation of night flights from Jammu and Srinagar, etc