Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbagh Singh, while making an accusation against Pakistan, said that "Pakistan is trying to keep alive the dying militancy in Jammu and Kashmir."

Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbagh Singh, while addressing a press conference in Adhampur, leveled one allegation after another against Pakistan. "Every effort is being made to keep the dying militancy alive in Jammu and Kashmir, while the security forces are busy liberating Jammu and Kashmir from the militancy," he said.

"Pakistan is smuggling arms, ammunition, and drugs across the border with the help of strings," he said.

"Pakistan uses the money it earns from drug trafficking to keep the militants active, while their moves are thwarted here," he said.

"Last year, about 180 militants were killed and more than 300 weapons were recovered," he said. Jammu and Kashmir Police is ready to eradicate militancy on all fronts. At the same time, he said that no launching pad or intruder from Afghanistan was trying to infiltrate from Pakistan.

"For the first time, a liquid substance has been sent across the border, which we are examining to see what kind of liquid it is and how the militants can use it," he told a news conference. This is the first time that any liquid substance has come from Pakistan.