IED blast creates panic at Qaimoh in South Kashmir, no casualties
Published on: 21 minutes ago
Srinagar: Militants on Tuesday triggered off a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) at Ziyarat Qaimoh-Kader Road, the area falling between Yaripora and Qaimooh in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.
There was no casualty reported in the incident which created panic in the area, a police officer told.
He said that soon a contingent of police and army reached the spot and cordoned off the area, he said.
