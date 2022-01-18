Srinagar: Militants on Tuesday triggered off a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) at Ziyarat Qaimoh-Kader Road, the area falling between Yaripora and Qaimooh in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

There was no casualty reported in the incident which created panic in the area, a police officer told.

He said that soon a contingent of police and army reached the spot and cordoned off the area, he said.

