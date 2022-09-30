Bandipora: A case was registered after a huge cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered in a joint operation by police and the Indian Army in J&K's Bandipora district on Friday. The seized arms include seven AK-47 rifles, 1190 rounds, and more, Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

"Bandipora Police and Army recovered huge #arms & ammunition including 7 AK-47 rifles, 2 Pistols, 21 AK Magazines, 1190 rounds, 132 pistol rounds, 13 grenades & other #incriminating materials in Nowshehra Nard, Gurez area of #Bandipora. Case registered." the tweet read.

Further details are awaited.