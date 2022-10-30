Srinagar: J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Sunday said that 40 foreign militants had been killed in Kashmir this year. Police had specially focussed on eliminating foreign militants in Kashmir to bring down the recruitment of youth among their ranks, he also said.

"The security forces focused on eliminating foreign militants of various outfits operating in the Valley. They were instrumental in provoking and luring our youth into militancy,” the DGP told reporters in Srinagar at a police function.

Meanwhile, infiltration attempts had been thwarted at the Line of Control (LoC) as well as the Pir Panjal range thanks to a strong anti-infiltration grid of security forces.

On targetted killings, Singh noted that the murders were aimed at disrupting the fabric of communal harmony. “The conspiracy behind these innocent killings is to provoke people across India to target Kashmiris working in many Indian states, but Indian citizens are behaving maturely and not falling into the trap of the agencies supporting the militancy,” he said.