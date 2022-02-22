Srinagar: The Central Government on Tuesday extended the term of the Delimitation Commission for two more months, as per a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice. The commission, formed in March 2020, was also given an extension of a year in 2021 to submit its report.

The commission is headed by former Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, while Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner are other members of the Commission. Last week, the delimitation commission in its draft report submitted a review of the assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, while the draft report was sent to five associate members for suggestions.

The draft was sharply criticised by people from political, social and other walks of life. Jammu and Kashmir currently has no Legislative Assembly and the region is governed by central administration.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Army jawans injured in road accident in Baramulla