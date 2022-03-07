Ranchi (Jharkhand): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday called on the Governor of Jharkhand Ramesh Bais. Sinha also met social activist and Padma Shri awardee Ashok Bhagat in Ranchi. Sinha was on a one-day personal visit to Jharkhand, informed his office.

Bhagat gifted a digital copy of the epic Shrimad Bhagwat Gita and the statue of Lord Birsa Munda to Sinha.