Kishtwar (J&K): At least one person was killed and scores are feared trapped after a massive landslide hit a mega power project site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Saturday. Several workers including the JCB driver were buried under the debris.

Some people rushed to help the trapped driver, during which fresh landslides fell through, trapping several others. A rescue operation is underway and police and district administration officials have rushed to the spot. Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed a rescue team of six people also got trapped under the debris.

Landslide hits power project site in Kishtwar

"Spoke to DC Kishtwar, J&K on receiving the report of a fatal landslide at the site of the under-construction Ratle Power Project. JCB driver unfortunately died. A rescue team of about six persons, deputed to the site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris," he said.

"Deeply anguished by mishap at Drabshalla-Ratle hydroelectric project. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for early recovery of injured. Army, SDRF & police are carrying out rescue operations. Dist Admin directed to provide all necessary assistance," J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.