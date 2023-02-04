Outrage against encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: In the wake of the anti-encroachment drive, demonstrations were staged in the Muslim-majority area of Jammu here. This has come after the Jammu & Kashmir government launched the anti-encroachment drive to seize land held through illegal means in the Union territory. Though the government has clarified that the drive pertains to the affluent class and political leaders, common citizens are reportedly fearing the demolition drive,

Protests were staged in the Bhatindi Sajwa Malik market after the properties of several political leaders were demolished. With the demolition work underway, efforts are being made to displace people elsewhere. On January 9, the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered all district officers to identify government lands and vacate them by January 31, failing which their properties would be demolished.

The government issued notices to the public informing them about the anti-encroachment drive. Most of the land and property identified by government officials as illegal belonged to former ministers and administrative officials. The government has asked common people not to panic and assured them that the drive is against the people, who have seized hundreds of acres of land illegally using their official position and contacts.

The government clarified that the migrants and labourers will not be affected by the drive. Despite the government's repeated clarifications, protests were staged against the order in Jammu. To protect the poor and underprivileged members of society, the Jammu and Kashmir government is likely to issue directions so that residential houses built on very small pieces of land would not be demolished during the anti-encroachment drive.