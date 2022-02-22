Srinagar: At least four Army soldiers were injured on Tuesday after their vehicle met with an accident in Jammu and Hashmir's Baramulla district.

"Four soldiers were injured in the accident in Choora area of Sopore in Baramulla district. The injured were admitted to the Military Hospital for treatment," said police.

Traffic on the road has been restored as earlier it was stopped due to the accident.

More details are awaited..