Jammu: A group of Aam Aadmi Party workers staged protests to boycott the all-party meet called by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Hardesh Kumar at the Nirwachan Bhavan here on Monday. Representatives of regional as well as national political parties were invited to participate in this meeting primarily focused on the ongoing dispute over giving voting rights to non-local residents in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections and to discuss summary reforms of electoral rolls. Meanwhile, members of parties NCP, PDP, Congress, and BJP participated in the meeting.

The meeting was held after Hardesh Kumar Singh created a stir among several political parties in August when he declared that around 20-25 lakh new voters are expected to be added to the voters' list this year. He clarified that the new inclusions would constitute people above the age of 18, as well as the students, labourers, employees and non-residents who are ordinarily residing in the region.

“It does not matter how long one has been staying in Jammu Kashmir. The ERO will take the final call on whether or not the non-local voter has been residing in Jammu and Kashmir. Those living here on rent can also vote,” the Election Commissioner had said.

The protesters alleged that the move is the Centre's attempt to establish control in a state where they know people are not supportive of them. "This is all a strategy by the BJP. We are not going to let people from other states decide the fate of our state. Only we have the right to decide whom we give the power to rule on our land," said one of the enraged protesters.