New Delhi: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Asa'd Madani has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the unilateral action being taken by the local administration on the violence in Ibrahimpur area in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. In this letter, he has demanded to stop the unilateral action and make a stride in restoring peace in the region.

On the day of Durga idol immersion in the Ibrahimpur locality in the Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a section of the idol procession halted the mosque and then started playing DJ loudly. At the time of Namaz, the people from the mosque requested the organisers to leave but to no avail. It led to a wordy duel which quickly escalated into a violence in which the mosque, Muslim shops, and madrassa were vandalised.

The letter a pressed a 4-point charter as relief in the incident. It sought the state administration to issue necessary instruction to ensure there is no recurrence of violence and restore peace and tranquility in the locality through arranging meetings with Aman committees and organising common peace yatras.

"Please ensure and instruct the local administration not to initiate any demolition exercise against the accused under the garb of illegal construction as this kind of action stigmatizes the entire community and affects the whole family members," the letter said, adding that action was taken unilaterally and was aimed at Muslims.

Out of the five arrested people, four are Muslims and one is from the Yadav community. All those arrested were beaten up by the lawyers in the court premises on Friday, the letter said. Meanwhile, a Jamiat delegation met the District Police Commissioner and submitted a memorandum against the unilateral action. Jamiat's general secretary Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi spoke to Minority Affairs Minister Danish Azad and pressed similar demands.