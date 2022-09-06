New Delhi: After the Uttar Pradesh government announced a survey of madrassas in UP, a meeting of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and madrassa officials was held in Delhi on Tuesday. Maulana Mahmood Madani called for a meeting to discuss the strategies to ascertain unlicensed madrasas in the state.

"The meeting raises concerns about the government's retrograde mindset, which by adopting a combative approach causes confusion and fear among the populace and builds a barrier of mistrust between the communities. This government's behaviour is completely unacceptable," said a statement issued by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind after the meeting.

This govt's behaviour is completely unacceptable: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on UP madrassa survey

While speaking to the media after the meeting, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Maulana Mehmood Madani said, "You saw what happened in Assam. It is illegal if that method is taken up. We will send an application to concerned authorities, seeking time to meet them. Nothing should be done in the wrong manner, even if it is good work. There's always room for improving something. The manner in which it's being portrayed is wrong," he said.

"The role of madrassas is very important. In today's times, madrasas are being looked at in the wrong way. Madrassas work is to eliminate mutual distance. We were, we are and will remain for the country," he added.

Also read: BJP's Giriraj Singh demands survey of mosques, madrasas in Bihar

During the meeting, a three-point plan was also accepted following mutual consultation. "(a) Madrassas' internal systems should have any legal flaws fixed as quickly as possible. (b)The Jamiat Ulama-i- Hind should set up a helpline and have a team ready to assist the Madrassas in fixing the paperwork. (c)Madrassas ought to begin offering modern education in NIOS or another format", the statement added.

The Muslim body said that considering the problems during the survey, a steering committee will be formed comprising 12 Muslim clerics including Mehmood Madani, Arshad Madani, Maulana Niaz Ahmed Farooqui, and Mohtamim Abul Qasim Naumani of Darul Uloom, Deoband. This committee will look into all matters related to the madrassa.

More than 150 madrassa officials registered their presence in this meeting held at the head office of Jamiat Ulema Hind in Delhi's ITO. Apart from this, a meeting is also scheduled to be held at Darul Uloom Deoband on September 24 where future strategy will be discussed.

Mehmood Madani further said that madrasas have done important work for the development and brotherhood of the country and emphasized that madrassas continue to benefit the nation by educating youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds and advancing efforts to achieve national literacy rates of 100 per cent.

The meeting came a day after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) questioned the UP government's surveying of unrecognized madrasas and curriculum in the state. The AIMPLB has termed it a part of the "targeting" of the institutions by the BJP-ruled states.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi earlier in a reference to the UP government's decision to survey illegal madrassas earlier said: “It's not a survey, but a mini-NRC. Some madrasas are under the UP madrassa board. The government cannot interfere with our rights under Article 30. They just want to harass Muslims."