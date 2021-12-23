Lucknow: National president of Jamiat Ulema e Hind, Mahmud Madani, described the passage of Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill 2021 in the Jharkhand Assembly, as a welcome step and urged other states also to come forward and legislate similar laws. He said that it will instill confidence among those coming from economically and socially weaker sections.

Besides, the passage of anti-lynching Bill will also help in establishing peace, harmony and brotherhood in the society, he said.

Several incidents of mob lynching that took place in Jharkhand and other states, in recent years, created fear psychosis among Muslim community and Dalits. In several such incidents, the miscreants used to make videos of lynching and upload them on social media platforms. The circulation of such videos create a sense of insecurity among minority community, opined Madani.

Those community which become the target of mob violence always feel that they are always on the radar of miscreants. They (minority community and Dalits) feel that hooligans will target them anywhere or anytime, he said, adding, "Some anti-social elements have been trying to disturb the social fabric of the country. People should think on it from the victim's point of view. A victim feels helpless and insecure in the hands of perpetrators of such violence."