New Delhi: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind filed a petition in Supreme Court on Sunday, against the politics of bulldozers that have been started to destroy the lives of minorities, Muslims in particular, in BJP-ruled states. Reacting to the current situation, Maulana Arshad Madani said that not just the minorities but the Constitution and Democracy of the country are in danger today.

According to a press release, Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, a representative body of Indian Muslims, filed a petition in Supreme Court on the special directive of Maulana Arshad Madani to stop the atrocities committed against Muslims. The politics of bulldozers, which is prominent in Uttar Pradesh, has now entered Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as well.

After the recent Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti riots, 16 houses and 29 shops of Muslims were demolished in unilateral action by the order of Madhya Pradesh government, which even included houses built under Pardhan Mantri Awas Yojna. Expressing concern over the barbaric game of hatred and sectarianism that has been going on in the country for some time now, Maulana Arshad Madani said that "a dark wind of religious extremism and hatred is blowing across the country, scaring the minorities and especially Muslims."

Maulana Arshad said that provocations were taking place in Muslim areas and in front of mosques, in the presence of police, while sticks and swords were being waved and very provocative and painful slogans are chanted. "It seems that no law and no government in the country can arrest them. Muslims' life is being threatend by the sectarians and the central government is silent," he said.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, sectarian violence was witnessed in several states of the country, especially in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, followed by the demolition of Muslim houses and shops by state government and administration. Expressing concern about it, Maulana said that the governments are doing the job of the courts. "It seems that the rule of law has come to an end in India, with all the powers of punishment and retribution in the hands of the governments. The words that come out of the ruler's mouth are the law. It seems that the country no longer needs courts or judges," he further added.

He said that if the police and the administration had shown even a little loyalty to the constitution, Muslims would not have been targeted in Karauli Rajasthan nor would their houses and businesses in Khargone have been destroyed. "We have the experience of thousands of times that riots do not happen but are conspired," he said. One thing that is common in all riots is that Muslims are attacked, Muslims are killed and their houses and shops are destroyed and even after that Muslims are booked and jailed, he said.

Maulana Arshad Madani said that we have moved to Supreme Court to bring justice to the oppressed people of the country and save the constitution and democracy and uphold the rule of law, with the hope that justice will be done in this matter as well as in other matters.