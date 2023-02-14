New Delhi : Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday was conferred with the honorary rank of Colonel Commandant, NCC. In her acceptance speech, Akhtar said she was honoured to be granted the honorary rank of Colonel Commandant by the Ministry of Defence in her capacity as the Vice Chancellor, JMI.

"The official ceremony for conferring the Honorary Rank of Colonel Commandant NCC on Prof Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) was held today in the office of the Vice Chancellor, JMI," the university said in a statement.

The Additional Director General NCC, Delhi Directorate, Maj Gen S P Vishwasrao conferred the honorary rank on Najma Akhtar and handed over the gazette notification and the ceremonial baton to her. The event was followed by the NCC cadets giving the ceremonial Quarter Guard to Najma Akhtar.

The Vice Chancellor reminisced about her association with NCC, which, she said, goes back to her student days. "As an NCC cadet, she felt enriched with the values of discipline and service to the nation that this organisation inculcates in all NCC cadets," the varsity statement read. (PTI)