Barasat (WB): Shankar Bhattacharya, a 46-year-old resident of Binnaguri in Dooars of Jalpaiguri district, started a 750 kms long walk demanding non-partition of the state well ahead of visit Kalighat and meet the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee while he carried the soil of Dooars to state his demand for not separating North Bengal from the state while he also thanked the CM for various social projects launched for the development of Dooars.

Bhattacharya is scheduled to attend the Martyrs' Day commemoration on July 21 and then he will head back to Jalpaiguri. He is supported by the ruling party and to express his gratitude, we walked to meet the CM where he also appealed for not dividing the North region from the state.

Bhattacharya started his 28 days journey on June 15 and he said, "Inspired from Didi who walks a lot. Whenever she goes to the mountains, she walks for miles. I respect her a lot. I also follow her and walk in the morning. So, I want to meet Didi by walking." he added, "The Chief Minister has launched several projects including the Chaa Sundari Project, Jay Jahar in the last 11 years for the development of the people of Dooars. The people of Dooars want development. They do not want a partition. That's what I want to say by handing over the soil of Dooars."