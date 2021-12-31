Jalna: The married woman committed suicide along with her four children due to a family dispute. This heart-wrenching incident has come to light at Ghungarde Hadgaon in Ambad taluka of Jalna district on Friday. This incident is causing a stir in the entire Jalna district including Ambad taluka.

Tired of her husband's addiction, this woman along with her four children jumped into a well. The deceased have been identified as Gangasagar Dnyaneshwar Adani (32), Bhakti (13), Ishwari (11), Akshara (9), and son Yuvraj (7). Dnyaneshwar Pralhad Adani from Ghungard Hadgaon village in Ambad taluka lives here with his wife Gangasagar Adani and three daughters and a son.

On Thursday, between 12 noon to 1 pm, many people saw Gangasagar going for a walk in the field with her three daughters and son.

She spent some time in the field with her children till 5.30 pm. When she did not return home till late at night, Dnyaneshwar Adani and his family members along with villagers searched for them till late in the night.

The villagers and people of the Adani family dug in the nearby fields and wells along with Jayakwadi left the canal but they could not find anyone.

Also Read: Delhi girl working in Dehradun dies by suicide

But in the wee hours of Friday morning, the bodies of all the five were found floating in the well of Group No. 93 of Ganesh Fiske near Adani's farm.

Meanwhile, the incident was reported to the Godi Police Station, upon receiving the information police officials rushed to the spot and arrested Dnyaneshwar Adani.

Godi Police inspector Shitalkumar Ballal addressed the media on Friday," We rushed o the spot as soon as we received the information. Local villagers alleged domestic violence and repeated disputes in the family over Dnyaneshwar Adani's addiction. Further probe is on regarding this matter."