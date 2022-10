Jalna(Maharashtra): Five people were killed on the spot in an accident between a rickshaw and a truck on Monday at around 6 pm near Mahora village on Jaffrabad Bhokardan road in Jalna district. The deceased have been identified as Parveen B Raju Shah (age 25 years), Alia Raju Shah (age 7 years), Muskan Raju Shah (age 3 years), Kaif Ashpak Shah (19 years), Manish Baban Tirukhe (age 26, Buldhana). All of them are residents of Molvandi.

An investigation into the matter is underway.