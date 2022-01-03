Thiruvannamalai (TN): During the annual Jallikattu Festival in Tamil Nadu, a bull knocked down a passerby woman on a two-wheeler causing her severe injuries.

A video that captured the brutal incident is going viral on the internet.

The woman was knocked off the vehicle and has been critically injured. She is currently being treated at a nearby government hospital, whereas the Kannamangalam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

The bullfighting Jallikattu festival is held every year in the month of Markali black moon, which usually falls in the month of January. However, this year, the district administration did not permit the ceremony.

Despite the order, the festival was held on January 2 in Thiruvannamalai district, and was attended by about a thousand bull tamers from neighbouring districts, including Vellore, Ranipettai, Kanchipuram and Krishnagiri.

