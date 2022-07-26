Chandigarh: In a major decision taken by the Union Ministry of Culture, the Union Ministry of Culture has directed the Archaeological Survey of India to cover the windows around 'Shaheedi Khoo' (martyrs' well) at the historic Jallianwala Bagh with glass. People have been throwing coins in the Shaheedi Khoo, located on the campus of Jallianwala Bagh, despite clear instructions against it on a nearby signboard.

A glass covering is there at each window around the well, but a two-foot space had been left open on the upper part. However, people kept on tossing objects, especially money, into the well. Jallianwala Bagh was closed by the central government for renovation work. According to a media report, after an investigation ordered by the government, it was found that since August 28, a sum of Rs 8.5 lakh was retrieved from the well, located at Jallianwala Bagh campus. The money was deposited in the bank account of Jallianwala Bagh Memorial Trust.