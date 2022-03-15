Beed (Maharashtra): The Economic Crimes Branch in Parli arrested four people along with two retired agriculture officers in the Jalayukta scam. The police informed that the arrested have been departed to district jail after being remanded in judicial custody for 14 days as instructed by the Parli court.

Inspector Haribhau Khade identified those arrested as Shivaji Shankarrao Hazare, Vijay Kumar Arun Bhatane, Pandurang Jagannath Jangme, and Amol Marotirao Karad.

While Hazare and Bhatane are retired taluka agriculture officers, Karad and Jangme are currently serving as agricultural assistants. The arrests have been made in relation to a 2018 case of malpractice in Parli water-rich Shivar Yojana. Two separate cases were registered against officials and contractors in a scam worth about Rs 2 crores, wherein the authorities had made total 12 arrests while the rest of the accused were absconding.

The case was referred to the Financial Crimes Branch for investigation, while the indictment was sent by the then investigating officer. As the search for the absconding ones was underway, the police received information about the possible locations where the absconding culprits might be hiding. Accordingly, on March 14, they sent Assistant Inspector Pramod Bhingare, Constable Mukund Tandale, Ram Bahirwal, Police Naik Raju Pathan and Police Officer Sanjay Pawar to nab them.

Also read: 'I am the whistleblower': Fadnavis' tussle with MVA heats up