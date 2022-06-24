Jalandhar: Jalandhar Rural Police, in a major operation against gangsters, arrested 19 associates of Vicky Gondar, including his close associate Palwinder Singh alias Bhinda Nihaluwala, on Friday. Of the arrested accused, 13 are shooters while the police have seized weapons, vehicles, and foreign currency.

Disclosing this here today, Jalandhar Rural SSP Swapan Sharma said, "For some time now, the police had been preparing for major action against these gangsters. Palwinder Singh Pinda was also involved in the Nabha jailbreak while he was leading the gang along with Paramjit Singh Pamma of Shahkot who is currently living in Greece."

A total of 13 gangsters and six others have been arrested while, 6 pistols 32 bore, 3 pistols 315 bore, one gun 315 bore, one gun 12 bore, and ammunition were recovered from the arrested with two vehicles and foreign currency worth Rs 8 lakh were recovered. The arrested accused are Sunil Kumar, Ravinder, Pradeep Singh, Manjinder Singh, Sukhman Singh, Sandeep, Major, April Singh, Balwinder, Surinder, Sat College Davinderpal Singh, and Satwant Singh, police said.

Meanwhile, 12 mobile phones were recovered from inmates of Central Jail Goindwal Sahib. SHO Goindwal Sahib informed that 12 mobiles, 11 SIM cards, chargers, and data cables have been recovered from the Central Jail.