Jalandhar: The Jalandhar Police lathi-charged some youths who were creating a ruckus at PPR Mall at Jalandhar late at night on Friday.

Some youths wearing bhangra had assembled in front of PPR Mall to celebrate New Year's eve. At midnight, they created a ruckus and clashed with each other which led police personnel from Police Station No. 7 of Ludhiana Police to rush to the spot.

The police used batons to disperse the crowds to restore normalcy.

No untoward incident was reported in the city, a police official stated.

Due to 'ruckus', the police were forced to take strict action, he reasoned.

