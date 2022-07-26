Patna: Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and members from Patna police grilled both the Phulwarisharif terror module suspects --- Mohammad Jalaluddin and Nuruddin Jangi--- for at least 48 hours. During their intensive grilling, the duo came up with startling revelations, said police source.

Both the terror suspects were grilled by the NIA and Patna police team at the Gardanibagh SC/ST police station. Now, the arrested accused are likely to be produced before the Patna special court as their police remand has expired, added the police source.

It has also been learnt from the police sources that earlier Jalaluddin was not confessing to the NIA that he was associated with PFI. But, when the grilling video of his other associates was shown to him, then he broke the silence and accepted his links with the PFI.