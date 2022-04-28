Kutch: The Gujarat ATS and NCB have detained four more suspects in the heroin recovery case off the Jakhau Kutch in which nine Pakistani nationals have been detained. The ATS and NCB also seized 35 kg of drugs from the factory of one of the four suspects. A total of 56 kilos of heroin was confiscated off the Jakhau coast on Tuesday said to be worth Rs 280 crore as per the current market value. A court has sentenced the nine accused to nine days of police remand.

It has been learned that four more suspects Raji Haider from Jamianagar Okhla Vihar, South Delhi, Imran Muhammad Amir of Muzaffarnagar South, Uttar Pradesh, Avtar Singh alias Sunny Kuldeep Singh from South Delhi, and Abdul Rab Abdul Khali Kandha from Afghanistan, who are residing in the national capital, have been detained.

Around 35 kilograms of drug substances were confiscated from Haider Raji's factory. According to ATS officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhavesh Rojia, a Pakistan-based drug cartel named Mustafa was preparing to carry heroin from a Pakistani port to Alhaj via the Gujarat coast to North India.

As per officials, the nine Pakistanis were detained in a joint operation by the ATS and the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday after the Pakistani boat Alhaj was intercepted within 14 nautical miles from IMBL via a Coast guard ship. A total of 56 packages of heroin (about 56 kilograms) valued at Rs 280 crore were seized. ATS and NCB have launched investigations into the confiscated Pakistani boat, the Pakistani accused, and the recovered heroin, as part of which ATS and NCB have created separate teams to undertake searches across North India and other states.

The ATS has also deployed a team of top officials to Delhi. Meanwhile, the nine Pakistanis were produced before a special court in Bhuj today in connection with the recovery of drugs. A 14-day remand was sought by Gujarat ATS after which a special NDPS court granted a 9-day police remand.

