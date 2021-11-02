New Delhi: Congress leader Sunil Jakhar, on Tuesday, took a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as both went to Dehradun together amid the ongoing tussle between two leaders.

Both Channi and Sidhu, along with Punjab Congress incharge Harish Chaudhary have gone to Uttrakhand to visit the Kedarnath temple to offer prayers there. Before that, these leaders had a meeting with former Punjab congress incharge Harish Rawat in Dehradun.

Jakhar tweeted a picture of this meeting with a caption, "Political Pilgrims". He further added, "But each one trying to appease a different Deity. I've gone to Peer Manavan! The question is: which pir".

This statement hinted towards the factionalism which is existing within the Punjab state unit of Congress. Recently, Sidhu made a scathing attack on Channi Government by accusing him of making "false promises". While addressing an event, Sidhu had stated, "do not give freebies to people, give them a roadmap."

It is being reported that the party high command had decided to give the last concession to Sidhu by asking the Punjab CM to replace Advocate General (AG) APS Deol. However, after this statement of Sidhu, Deol's resignation is being put on hold.

A video of Sidhu's controversial remarks has gone viral. Party sources have informed that Congress high command is opting 'wait and watch' policy for Sidhu as taking disciplinary action against a newly appointed state unit chief can be risky for the party in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

