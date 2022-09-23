New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Friday called on the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on the sidelines of UNGA in New York.

"The best way to start a #UNGA day. Called on Prime Minister of St Vincent and Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves. Appreciate his enormous wisdom on global developments. Received it in the form of his new book: A time of Repair", EAM Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The external affairs minister also participated in the High-Level Meeting of the L.69 Group on “Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council”.

The L.69 Group consists of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Small Island Developing States, focused on reforms of the UN Security Council.

Also Read: Jaishankar meets Ukraine PM Denys Shmyhal at UN; apprises him of India's position

To commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, EAM would be addressing a special event "India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action” on 24 September, which would highlight India’s development journey and its contributions to South-South Cooperation.

The event is expected to be addressed by the President of the 77th UNGA, along with Foreign Ministers of several member states, and the UNDP Administrator.

During his 11-day visit, he will be hosting and participating in ministerial meetings with various groupings including the G4 (India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan), G20 and UNSC member states, QUAD, IBSA (India, Brazil & South Africa), BRICS (Brazil, India, Russia, China & South Africa), CARICOM, India-France-Australia, India-France-UAE, India Indonesia Australia & India – Presidency Pro Tempore CELAC.